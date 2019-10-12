The PCPA will host a special event on the opening night of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Marian Theater.
The Under the Sea Bubble Lounge will have a Red Carpet Welcome, champagne reception and gourmet hors d’oeuvres.
Conservatory students will entertain in the Bubble Lounge before the opening night performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on the Marian stage.
You have free articles remaining.
Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime items and experiences in a raffle.
All proceeds benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns while they expand their training with a professional regional theater.
For more information, visit pcpa.org/events or call (805) 928-7731 ext. 4109