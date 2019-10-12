{{featured_button_text}}
100719 Little Mermaid

Disney's The Little Mermaid model by Resident Scenic Designer Jason Bolen.

 Contributed Photo

The PCPA will host a special event on the opening night of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Marian Theater.

The Under the Sea Bubble Lounge will have a Red Carpet Welcome, champagne reception and gourmet hors d’oeuvres.

Conservatory students will entertain in the Bubble Lounge before the opening night performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid on the Marian stage.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime items and experiences in a raffle.

All proceeds benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns while they expand their training with a professional regional theater.

For more information, visit pcpa.org/events or call (805) 928-7731 ext. 4109

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0