The Importance of Being Earnest, a frothy comedy of manners that guarantees to be a delightful evening at the theatre, plays Aug. 29 through Sept. 8 at the Solvang Festival Theater.
Characters Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff must assume the name “Earnest” in order to win their loves’ hearts, for the ladies are certain they could never be happy married to a man who was named something other than Earnest.
Director Roger DeLaurier explained, "Wilde writes really terrific characters. Each one is vivid in their point of view and the way they use language. For a class of people who don’t have many worries, they get to play — and they play with language. It’s the idea of language as a playground.”
The characters have their foibles and they’re certainly self-interested, but they have a wonderful life-force.
At its heart, Wilde is making fun of the society of which he was a part, ridiculing the hypocrisy found in the class system, especially that of the upper-middle class' ideas on morality, marriage, and gender relationships.
The Importance of Earnest’s creative team includes Director Roger DeLaurier, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Sara Curran Ice, Lighting Designer Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, Voice and Dialect Coach Andrew Philpot, and Production Stage Manager Christine Collins.
The cast features Michael Brusasco as John Worthing, Yusef Seevers and Algernon Moncrieff, Erik Stein as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Peter S. Hadres as Lane/Merriman, Kitty Balay as Lady Bracknell, Emily Trask as Gwendolen Fairfax, Katie Fuchs-Wackowski as Cecily Cardew and Polly Firestone Walker as Miss Prism.
Earnest continues to be Oscar Wilde’s most popular work and is continually revived. A revival by the Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway garnered three Tony Award nominations in 2011.
Numerous films, TV movies and adaptions such as musicals, radio productions, and an opera have been released since 1946.
