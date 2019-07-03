Based on the classic Addams’ cartoon characters and the vintage TV series, The Addams Family, a new musical comedy, plays July 18–27 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theatre and Aug. 3–25 in the Solvang Festival Theater.
Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. But then, what is normal? As Morticia says, “Normal is an illusion … What’s normal for the spider is a calamity for the fly.”
As love triumphs, we realize that even the strangest of families share in the same joys and fears as the rest of us. Director Erik Stein says, The Addams Family asks the question, “What is it to be pulled out of your comfort zone?” “We live in our own bubble and surround ourselves with like minds. Often we avoid the other and demonize or fear those that are not on our team.” He said that in distrusting those that live differently, we often don’t see what we have in common. This show can allow us to be pulled out of our bubble.
“It’s the perfect play at just the right time. The music is incredible, the script is hilarious, the choreography is wonderful, and it gives us insight into two very different families, who, at first, think they have nothing in common and want nothing to do with each other, and, in the end, find commonality and become a larger and better family,” said Stein.
The creative team includes Director Erik Stein, Choreographer Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, Music Director Ilana Atkins, Fight Choreographer Mark Booher, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Eddy L. Barrows, Lighting Designer Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, and Stage Manager Laura Danek.
The cast features George Walker as Gomez Addams, Melinda Parrett* as Morticia Addams, Tyler Matthew Campbell as Uncle Fester, Jacquline Hildebrand as Grandma, Jisel Soleil Ayon as Wednesday Addams, Stephanie Roman as Pugsley Addams, Jesse Baxter as Lurch, Andrew Philpot* as Mal Beineke, Jennie Greenberry* as Alice Beineke, Tiago Santos as Lucas Beineke, and Bobby Kiner as Cousin Itt. The Ancestors/Ensemble include Sophia Caressa, Madison Davis, Annali Fuchs-Wackowski, Jesse Graham, Parker Harris, Taylor Hart, Eric Hoit, Joshua Ponce, Skye Privat, and Christian Zumbado.
The Broadway musical opened after a tryout in Chicago on April 2010 with Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. It was nominated for two Tony Awards and eight Drama Desk Awards. The US national tour was launched in September 2011.
Visit The Addams Family web site for more information http://www.pcpa.org/AddamsFamily.html
Box Office: 1-(805)-922-8313