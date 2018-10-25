A musical the entire family will cherish and long remember, Peter Pan, is playing in Santa Maria’s Marian Theatre Nov. 8 through Dec. 23.
Based on the J.M. Barrie classic tale, Peter Pan is full of magic, warmth, and adventure, making it one of the most beloved stories for the stage of all time. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and begin a magical adventure of a lifetime. The travelers come face to face with a fierce Neverland tribe, and a band of bungling pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook.
The cast features acting intern Chynna Walker as Peter Pan, George Walker as Mr. Darling/Captain Hook, Emily Task as Mrs. Darling/Grown-Up Wendy, Amani Dorn* as Smee, Peter S. Hadres* as Starkey, Andrew Philpot as Noodler, Yusef Seevers as Cecco, and Katie Fuchs-Wackowski as Tiger Lily. The Darling children are 2nd year actor Madison Davis as Wendy with young performers Maddie Almaguer and Beck Mortensen as John and Joss Robertson and Claire Guyader as Michael. Conservatory acting students round out the cast.
The creative team is under the direction of Artistic Director Mark Booher with Assistant Director Kitty Balay, Choreographer Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, Music Director Callum Morris, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Eddy L. Barrows, Lighting Designer Tim Thistleton, Sound Designer Elisabeth Weidner, Fight Choreographer Peter S. Hadres, Voice and Dialect Coach Kitty Balay, and Production Stage Manager Christine Collins.
Director Mark Booher said that PCPA’s Peter Pan will deliver a highly immersive and personal experience to the audience unlike anything else. “The designers are creating an environment so that the actors and the audience can have the most lively interchange possible. Our audience is going to be in contact with the play in a way that we don’t often get to experience. So much of the play is going to happen right out with the audience,” explained Booher. And yes, Peter Pan and the Darling children are going to fly!
One important goal has been to create an environment where children, young and old, can show up and be aroused by a sense of magic. Particularly for adults who may have lost touch with those magical elements of childhood, this is a chance to rekindle that youthful belief as it is actually playing out right here in the moment.
Booher said that “young audiences can take away from this, the possibility of a place of your own making that you can be captivated by - imaginary worlds, and worlds of possibility that you could make if only you’re set free to dream and believe.”
Peter Pan is sponsored by Joan Gellert-Sargen, Jerry and Sharon Melson, Ng & Ng Dental & Eyecare Center, and Ron Tindall, RN.