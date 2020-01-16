PCPA presents Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs

The heart-warming and witty memoir from Neil Simon, Brighton Beach Memoirs is the first of his autobiographical trilogy of plays (with Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound).

Eugene is dreaming of baseball and girls while coping with life in Depression-era Brooklyn with a formidable mother, an overworked father, and a worldly older brother. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche, her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters, and you have the perfect recipe for teenage struggle and family hilarity.

Director Roger DeLaurier said of Simon, “He’s a very precise writer, which is one of the things in working on this play I’ve really come to respect in terms of how he shapes and builds scenes and the rhythm of the scenes. It’s really well-crafted writing and I don’t think I’d ever really given him the credit to be that kind of writer. It is really great theatrical writing. And that’s been a pleasure to find out.”

One of the challenges, according to the director, will be finding the inner life of this family who within their small lives are surrounded by some very large world issues. It’s the middle of the depression, the war is coming, and soon refugees of the family will be coming over from Poland escaping the holocaust. “It’s this simple small family struggle inside this bigger context. And, there’s a lot of comedy in it.