Shakespeare in Love, a romantic comedy, is based on the award winning screenplay by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman and was adapted for the stage by Lee Hall with music by Paddy Cunneen. It plays in the Marian Theatre Feb. 7 through March 3.
The deadline for Will Shakespeare’s new play, Romeo and Ethel the Pirate’s Daughter, is overdue because Will is suffering a case of writer’s block. An arranged marriage between the stuffy Lord Wessex and the beautiful stage-struck Viola is also quickly approaching its deadline. Viola will stop at nothing to appear in Shakespeare’s play even though it is illegal for women to take the stage. So, she disguises herself as Sir Thomas Kent. Amidst mistaken identities, backstage antics, and onstage drama, Will finds his muse in Viola. Their passionate and forbidden love affair inspires Will to write his masterpiece - Romeo and Juliet. This romantic adventure of love, drama, and comedy is sure to equally delight Shakespeare fans and those who shy away from the Bard.
Shakespeare in Love is directed by Roger DeLaurier with choreography by Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, fight choreography by Mark Booher and Peter S. Hadres, music direction by Ilana Atkins, scenic design by Abby Hogan, costume design by Sara Curran Ice, lighting design by Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound design by Nathan Schilz, and voice and dialect by Andrew Philpot. The Stage Manager is Zoia N. Wiseman.
The cast features two of PCPA’s newest resident artists, Yusef Seevers playing Will Shakespeare and Emily Task* playing Viola de Lesseps. The cast also features George Walker as Kit Marlowe, Peter S. Hadres* as Henslowe, Don Stewart* as Fennyman, Erik Stein* as Burbage, Amani Dorn* as Molly/Mistress Quickly, Polly Firestone Walker as Queen Elizabeth, Kitty Balay* as Nurse, Andrew Philpot* as Wessesx, and Brad Carroll as Sir Robert de Lesseps.
The play adaptation premiered in London’s West End in 2014. It then played to sold out houses during the 2016 Stratford (Ontario, Canada) Festival. Its first US production was at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in February of 2017. It returned to the UK for a tour beginning in Bath in October 2018. It has been one of the most widely produced plays for the last two seasons at regional theatres across the U.S.
Shakespeare in Love, the 1998 movie, won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Music among others. Numerous additional awards came from the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and many more.
Director Roger DeLaurier said of this very clever play that it is basically a romantic comedy with a little bit of Shakespeare, and that it gives us some insight (albeit fictional) into the man.
“I think it’s really important because having William Shakespeare up on a pedestal doesn’t do anybody any good. To make him a living breathing human being with flaws, and desires, and heartbreak, and love, is a great thing … and makes his work more accessible.”
Visit the Shakespeare in Love web page at www.pcpa.org for more information or contact the Box Office: at 805-922-8313
