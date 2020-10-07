PCPA announces new educational workshops for K-12 students

PCPA is launching three new educational programs for students in grades K-12 starting this month.

Young People’s Project, a two-part, 12-class series of virtual programming, is designed specifically for homeschooling and independent study students.

A second program, PCPA@School, is a series comprised of over 20 interactive workshops that are designed for elementary, middle and high schools with acting, movement, playwriting, lighting effects and other artistically designed curriculum.

Courses will be led by PCPA professionals.

Each 45-minute virtual class is $100 and will be available for booking between Oct. 26 through Nov. 20. To register, visit www.pcpa.org/PCPAPlaysOn/

A third program, Theatre Enrichment and Scenography and Stagecraft series of workshops, is designed for students 10 to 16 years of age.

The theater enrichment portion is a hands-on introduction to all aspects of story development. The course distinguishes the elements of concept, design and production, enabling students to understand the creative process behind play production.

The scenography and stagecraft portion is an in-depth exploration of design, construction and presentation that offers students a technical perspective on theater. This can include light construction, scenic painting, sewing and alterations, music and sound, and even culinary arts as it applies to consumable props.

Class size is limited to 20 students. Students are encouraged to enroll in Theatre Enrichment prior to taking Scenography and Stagecraft.