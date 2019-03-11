Three local photographers will discuss approaches to black and white photography at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art. Among the range of topics will be images inspired by the pioneers of photography to fresh interpretations that digital techniques allow.
Fine art photographer Paul Roark will be joined by photographers George Rose and Christopher LT Brown.
“Creating black and white photography is very different from creating color photography,” Roark said. “An awareness of the differences is needed in order to be able to create good black and white photography, where the input of the artist is often more important than the subject.”
Roark’s photograph exhibition, “Between Light & Dark,” is currently on display through April 14 at the Elverhoj art gallery.
The event is free and the public is invited. A social hour will follow with light refreshments served.
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but a suggested donation of $5.
For more information, call 805-686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org.