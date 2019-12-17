PCPA is seeking young performers to join the cast of the production The Sound of Music.
Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 18 at PCPA’s rehearsal studios in the Columbia Business Center in Santa Maria.
Call backs scheduled for Jan. 19 are to arrive 15 minutes early to fill out paperwork.
Young performers should prepare approximately 60 seconds of a song from a musical. The song must be memorized. Bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.
Actors who are cast must be available for both runs of The Sound of Music in Santa Maria (April 23–May 10) and Solvang (June 11–July 5).
Rehearsals start March 17 for the Santa Maria run and June 2 for the Solvang run.
Actors selected for Sound of Music's von Trapp children will play large roles. They will be called to almost all rehearsals, and will be asked to miss some school during the week before opening in Santa Maria and during the Santa Maria Wednesday and Thursday matinees. This is a big time commitment.
For more information, visit http://www.pcpa.org/ypauditions_soundofmusic_pr.html or email Craig Shafer at publicity@pcpa.org or call 805-928-7731, 4100.