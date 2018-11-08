Orcutt resident Lori Mole is showing her art in the “Moulin Rouge-Thanksgiving” exhibition at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York City.
Mole’s acrylic art radiates her joy for both music and the visual arts. Incorporating musical notes, instruments, and venues into her works, Mole imbues each painting with a creative, whimsical power. Inspired by a childhood interaction with the great Louis Armstrong, Mole’s “Music Series” pays tribute to the universal languages of music and art as she weaves narratives which celebrate rhythm and color along with a sweeping, spiritual energy.
“I want people to see the music,” she explains. “My work is based on instruments, not figurative musicians. I feel this creates more of a timeless, visual message.” Depicting gallery scenes and music venues, Lori Mole emphatically articulates enchanting scenes that open a fresh perspective to love, life, and humanity.