Orcutt Community Theater presents Neil Simon’s “Rumors” from Friday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Jan. 20 in the Klein Dance Arts Studio No. 1 at the Skyway Center, 3546 Skyway Drive, Suite A, Santa Maria. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
The farce, directed by Cody Westbay, is about four couples who are at the townhouse of the New York City deputy mayor and his wife to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
The party never begins because the host has shot himself in the head (it’s only a flesh wound) and his wife is missing. His lawyer’s cover up gets progressively more difficult to sustain as the other guests arrive and nobody can remember who has been told what about whom, then two police officers arrive to try to sort out what actually happened. Rumors fly and hilarity abounds as the couples get more and more crazed.
The play features Emily Alvarado as Officer Pudney, David Bathe as Ernie Cusack, Brian Brown as Ken Gorman, Angi Herrick as Cookie Cusack, Brian Kasicki as Lenny Ganz, Melody McCormick as Chris Gorman, Annelisa Rheuben as Claire Ganz, Jessica Rogers as Cassie Cooper, Alan Sutterfield as Officer Welch, and Cody Westbay as Glenn Cooper.
The assistant director is Tony Caraveo; stage manager is Shea Turner; sound designer is Noelle McGhee-Westbay; set designer is Cody Westbay; and costumer is Grace Kitchen.
Ages 12 plus is recommended due to adult language. Tickets are available at www.BrownPaperTickets.com or by calling 805-973-7264. Tickets are $15.