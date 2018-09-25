Way out in the woods -- well, out in Orcutt -- the new Orcutt Community Theater company is emerging.
“Into the Woods” is an elaborate musical, making this an ambitious production for the fledgling company.
The score was written by musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim, known for his complex melodies, harmonies and rhyming schemes. He and librettist James Lapine also collaborated on the musicals “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Passion.”
“Into the Woods” combines the stories of “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Rapunzel.” Tying them all together is an original tale about a baker and his wife who long to have a child. “The witch from next door” drops by, revealing that their childlessness is the result of a curse she placed on their house. If they wish to have “the curse reversed,” they'll have to venture into the woods and collect an item each of the other fairy-tale heroes. A lot of the show's fun comes from seeing all these characters from different stories bump into each other.
There are familiar moments (i.e., “Granny, what big eyes you have...”) but the authors also restore a lot of dark, strange bits from older versions of the tales, and add a few new twists of their own. They also have a delightfully dark sense of humor. Take Little Red Riding Hood's view on going into the woods to bring her sick Granny some food: “Never can tell what lies ahead. For all that I know, she's already dead.”
The show questions traditional black-and-white morality. “Witches can be right. Giants can be good.” This might have seemed more provocative when the Broadway production premiered in 1987. These days, it's so mainstream that the 2014 movie adaptation of “Into the Woods” was produced by Disney. However, the show remains unique in the subverted fairy tale subgenre due to the craft of Lapine and Sondheim.
Orcutt Community Theater's production is staged in an intimate theater-in-the-round. The black walls and ceiling are covered with branches and leaves, giving the feeling of venturing out in the dark woods with the characters. There's a tree stump at center stage that acts as a soapbox when the characters sing their big solos. Rapunzel gets a “tower” with a large round window to gaze longingly out of. (Set painting is by Elesa Carlson.)
A narrator, Shea Turner, speaks the well-worn words, “Once Upon a Time.”
The marathon opening number introduces most of the cast, then skips off to the jaunty title tune: “Into the woods, then out of the woods, and home before dark!”
Many of the solos that follow are like self-reflective dramatic monologues, exploring the psychology of the fairy-tale characters.
Stepping into the roles of Cinderella (Emma Crawfis), Rapunzel (Stevie Wittlieb), Jack (Tony Caraveo) and Little Red Riding Hood (Grace Kitchen), the actors must convince the audience they are these familiar characters. Fortunately, the large cast brings a great deal of sincerity to the production. This is especially important in this show to balance out its sometimes cynical outlook.
As Cinderella, Crawfis is able to talk to her “bird friends” with total conviction. Nitana De Hato Rey is the amusingly over-the-top Evil Stepmother, while Veronica Franco and Karma Stodola are her similarly tempered daughters. The villainous trio are a good example of the show's creative costuming, with their bouffant, candy-colored wigs. (Costumes are uncredited.)
Cinderella's Prince (Billy Wolf) and Rapunzel's Prince (Emily Alvarado) are brothers. Their big duet has a funny concept: They compete over who has suffered more “Agony” in pursuit of an unattainable maiden. Alvarado also doubles as the Big Bad Wolf, here played as a charming creep.
Kitchen puts a lot of zeal into the comically ravenous Little Red Riding Hood.
Caraveo provides a sense of childlike naivete and wonder as he sings about discovering “Giants in the Sky.” Melody McCormick plays Jack's Mother as a modern American nagging mother archetype – a curious choice, but it works. Jack's faithful cow, Milky-White, is “played” by a small wooden cow with googly eyes. Comically low-tech props are a highlight of the show, a tradition going back to the original production.
Kathi Krebs often steals the show as the Witch, having fun with the character's strange, blunt manner. But she, too, shows a sincere side, with her desperate musical plea to Rapunzel, “Stay With Me.”
Adam Krebs plays a character simply known as the Mysterious Man. He is, naturally, mysterious, but also humorously eccentric.
Playing the Baker and his Wife, respectively, Cody Westbay and Alexis Morse are the heart of the show. They have the opposite challenge of the rest of the cast. Their characters are the most grounded in reality, dealing with marital squabbles and playing off the more fantastical figures.
As Act One ends, it appears all the characters will live happily “Ever After.” The joyous number is enlivened by Irene Kleinbauer's choreography. But in Act Two, the story continues, taking a dark turn. For one, the widow of the giant Jack slayed has climbed down from the sky, bent on revenge.
Eventually, the characters turn on each other, to the fast, nervous patter of “Your Fault.” (This type of number is a Sondheim hallmark.) The Witch, in turn, taunts them to the eerie waltz of “Last Midnight.”
As grim as the show gets, there's still a note of hope in numbers like Westbay and Crawfis' duet, “No One Is Alone.”
The show gets into some adult material, particularly with Cinderella's cad of a prince. Despite this, older children may enjoy the show.
Director Noelle McGhee-Westbay has staged an entertaining and sometimes moving community theater production. Its short run ends this weekend, so catch it while you can.
Like the items that the characters in the show quest for, the theater is a little hard to find. It's located inside Righetti High School. The gate is off of a side parking lot. Look for the tiny sandwich board sign that reads Orcutt Community Theater.