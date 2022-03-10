A dancer from Hancock College dances in traditional garb during the opening night of ¡Folklórico! A Celebration of Mexican Dance Culture at Santa Maria High School's Ethel Pope Auditorium on Wednesday night.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Sure-footed dancers donning bright, swirling skirts performed to the sound of vibrant music at Santa Maria High School's Ethel Pope Auditorium on Wednesday, as Hancock College's dance program kicked off its first night of Folklórico.
¡Folklórico! A Celebration of Mexican Dance Culture runs every night through Sunday at 7 p.m., featuring traditional dance styles from different Mexican regions including Veracruz, Baja and Jalisco as well as traditional music.
The program is held in conjunction with Righetti High School's Ballet Folklórico club and Hancock’s music club.
Audience members can enjoy varying attire and music styles accompanying dances from each region, along with more contemporary styles like jazz and salsa, as students pay homage to their cultural heritage.
Tickets for the remaining nights of the program are available for $15 on eventbrite.com by searching Santa Maria Folklórico.
Santa Maria High School is located at 901 S. Broadway.
