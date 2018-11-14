Elverhøj Museum of History and Art welcomes Danish artist Hanne Støvring for a solo exhibition titled "Nordic Light."
Støvring will be traveling from Denmark for the opening reception on Saturday Nov.17 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to join in the festivities and meet the artist who will also be leading a pre-reception gallery walk at 4 p.m.
“The pearl of the Baltic Sea – Bornholm, with its special light – is the home of my inspiration,” says Støvring. “Human figures move in and out of my canvasses … each tells a story and is a part of the Nordic sensibility and my Danish culture.”
A deep emphasis on family, love and togetherness informs her artwork.
Born in Denmark, Støvring earned a Master of Art and belongs to the young generation of painters of Bornholm which is home to her art studio. Her work with the National Gallery of Denmark (SMK) led her to New York where she directs the American Friends of SMK.
Her work within the art world still leaves time for her own artistic creation, and New York City provided a new influence as her color palette grew more vibrant and energetic. She is currently back in Denmark on maternity leave and enjoying her new role as a mother.
A curated selection of Støvring’s works will be on view, both those created in the Nordic sunlight and those reflecting a metropolitan flair. Her work has been shown in Denmark, New York and Los Angeles and can be found in private collections all over the world.
Exhibit programming includes a poetry reading on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. with a duet in Danish poems, recited in both English and Danish.
Nordic Light will remain on display through Feb. 3.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5.
For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org.