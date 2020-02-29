New meditative drawing class offered at Buellton Parks and Rec

030320 Gail Sas

Sample artwork completed by instructor Gail Sas, represents a fine arts project accomplished in the advanced session after a lesson on shapes.

 Contributed Photo

Certified health consultant and local award-winning artist and photographer Gail Sas, will lead a six-session meditative drawing class at the Buellton Parks and Recreation Department beginning Wednesday, March 11. Each Wednesday, the "Art of Doodling for Adults" program will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The classes require no art skills or special training. 

The group will work with small, simple abstract shapes to create step-by-step designs. Some of the shapes can be developed through traceable tools.

According to Sas, this particular method of doodling provides all the benefits of traditional meditation, helping with focus, concentration and memory improvements.

"The improvements occur when you put your pencil to the paper," explained Sas. "While many people have problems sitting still in traditional meditation, this still works in the same way, but you have a project to work on. There are no mysteries in learning how to do this process."

Supplies will be required and will be discussed in the first session. Just bring a pencil to the first class. 

For more information or sign up, contact Buellton Parks and Recreation Department at 805-688-1086.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

