Santa Maria's newest and brightest public art display was officially unveiled on Wednesday at the Betteravia Government Center in a collaboration between Hancock College, the city of Santa Maria and the Santa Barbara Office of Arts and Culture.
"Valley of Light," by Hancock design professor and artist Nancy Jo Ward, was installed in October and is comprised of seven tree-like structures, whose branches are tipped with translucent, solar-powered LED leaves that glow with bright colors in the dark.
The ecological design goes a step further, as the installation runs on 100% renewable energy by connecting to the Betteravia campus's new solar grid.
Overall, the sculpture highlights the region's reliance on natural resources and is intended to be accessible to those passing by and traveling through the campus, according to the Office of Arts and Culture.
"Valley of Light" was introduced to the public in a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before the sun set in the city and the installation's colorful lights were put on full display.
The installation is the third public art project at the campus, along with Santa Maria-based artist Juan Manuel Perez Salazar's floral steel façade treatment on the Public Health, Probation and Social Services buildings, and a mural by Los Streetscapers.
“Valley of Light” can be seen at the corner of South Miller Street and Betteravia Road adjacent to the Probation building of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway.