Witnessing a falling star, a waxing blue moon or the dancing of faraway constellations is never short of miraculous, but given the opportunity to view the living earth from space without leaving one's seat, could be the next best thing to being an astronaut.
Hundreds of Valley star-gazers recently experienced this at the Solvang Festival Theater.
The NASA-powered earth-from-space film, “Bella Gaia"-- or Beautiful Earth -- landed in Solvang on Sept. 14, on the wings of the historic Sept. 15 Delta II rocket launch of the ICESat-2 satellite at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Together, NASA and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) presented a breathtaking planetary program to hundreds of captivated audience members, showcasing the undeniable relationship between art and science.
“Bella Gaia shows you how humans and nature are connected, and how art and science are connected. Itʼs an exploration of the relationship between human civilization and our ecosystem through time and space," said Bella Gaia's founder, director, and composer Kenji Williams (www.kenjiwilliams.com).
Shown on a large screen at the Festival Theater, the interactive mixed-reality show was unveiled and brought to life with an audio-visual performance by Williams, accompanied by violin. Telling the story of a "living, breathing universe," according to Williams, the film shows the effects of humans and nature over a 12-month time lapse, gathered through the use of satellite imagery, resulting in a stunning visual report of the changing earth, such as its ocean currents, surface temperatures and air traffic patterns.
In conjunction with the presentation, a near-real time satellite technology called HoloGLOBE, a downloadable phone application, used with a Merge Cube (www.mergevr.com/cube) and powered by NASA and NOAA data, allowed the audience to explore earth’s systems-- via their cellphone. The event was rounded out with more space talk given by the project scientist for the ICESat-2 mission and NASA's head of Goddard's Cryospheric Sciences Lab, Thorsten Markus.
“To have NASA bring their ‘Beautiful Earth’ program to Solvang Festival Theater was an extraordinary opportunity that introduced hundreds of people from around the country to our theater and many locals to the science behind the ICESat-2 exploration," said Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom. "It was informative, educational and entertaining. We hope to maintain this new relationship with NASA and the wonderful people from the Goddard Space Flight Center, so that there will be more pre-launch events at Solvang Festival Theater in the future."
To view the Bella Gaia trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5SF1n2z_OU or for more information http://www.bellagaia.com/events.html