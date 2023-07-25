Orcutt Community Theater and the Minerva Club combined forces recently to provide Santa Marians with a new entertainment experience — Agatha Christie’s whodunit “And Then There Were None,” presented at the historic Minerva clubhouse on West Boone Street.
Minerva was founded as a women’s club in pioneer days, and the clubhouse, with its Victorian furnishings and parlor that leads into a large meeting room with a stage, turned out to be an excellent venue for a play set in a large manor house on an island off the coast of England in 1939.
In return for Minerva’s hosting, OCT reserved one performance for a Minerva fundraiser. Minerva co-president Ethel Donati, who is married to musician, composer and OCT board member, David Donati, greased the skids for a successful collaboration.
On Sunday afternoon, July 23, OCT performed in a fundraiser for the club. About 55 attended the event, which began with wine - sparkling and otherwise - and an array of appetizers served under two blue tents on the front lawn.
Some clever folks at OCT figured out how to make their temporary transfer of venue from their regular locale, a Skyway Drive dance studio, work. They reconfigured the club’s layout to accommodate the production as the clubhouse’s small stage was not big enough for the play.
So the parlor adjacent to the meeting room became the stage and served as the place where much of the action transpired. OCT divided the main meeting room in two, arranging seating on either side of a wide open aisle along which actors could meander in and out of the parlor, while delivering their lines.
The effect was a bit like theater in the round, only better. This arrangement created a sense of intimacy, which was great for enhancing the feeling of suspense. Being close to the actors as they traveled the aisles gave the audience a sense of being in the middle of things.
OCT hauled its large overhead spotlights to Minerva and hung them from the ceiling in the middle of the main room. Their sound equipment delivered the sounds of foghorns, seagulls, pistols being fired, and ominous music.
Founded in 2017, OCT has put on murder mystery dinner shows as fundraisers for other local groups.
The fun of community theater is getting to see your friends and neighbors on stage. OCT cast members for this play ranged in age from 18 to retired status. Several of the cast members have had extensive stage experience and one of them graduated from PCPA several years ago.
The play’s director, Dan Bullard, could take satisfaction from knowing that his troupe can take their show on the road and make it work. Not an easy feat.
After the final deadly dispatch of one of the characters, the play ended. On her way out, Minerva member Lenora Watson, with a wide smile, announced, “This was a lot of fun.”