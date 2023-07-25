Orcutt Community Theater
Buy Now
Cast of the Orcutt Community Theater's play "And Then There Were None."
 
 
 Ethel Donati, Contributed

Orcutt Community Theater and the Minerva Club combined forces recently to provide Santa Marians with a new entertainment experience —  Agatha Christie’s whodunit “And Then There Were None,” presented at the historic Minerva clubhouse on West Boone Street.

Minerva was founded as a women’s club in pioneer days, and the clubhouse, with its Victorian furnishings and parlor that leads into a large meeting room with a stage, turned out to be an excellent venue for a play set in a large manor house on an island off the coast of England in 1939.

In return for Minerva’s hosting, OCT reserved one performance for a Minerva fundraiser. Minerva co-president Ethel Donati, who is married to musician, composer and OCT board member, David Donati, greased the skids for a successful collaboration.

0
0
0
0
0