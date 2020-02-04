Mic check: Los Alamos' theater group moves into new performance house; requests support

Since the summer of 2018, a small, enthusiastic band of local volunteer performers, artists, technicians, and musicians have teamed up to present the local community with a number of entertaining productions. Come this spring, they will do it again but this time from the comfort of a new performance house.

The Los Alamos Theatre Group, a small-town theater company headed up by writer/director Jeffrey Bloom and producer Carole Bloom, will kick off their fourth production 'Trash, the Musical' on April 30 through May 3 at a new home, Depot Mall & Bar, Los Alamos' most historic landmark dating back to 1882 which now houses a well-known antique business and saloon.

Bloom says that although the budding performing arts company now has a place to call home, before the curtains can go up they must raise enough money to purchase production quality microphones and set pieces that she says "are darn expensive."

To meet that need, the company will host a dance event on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Depot, starring '60s rock group the Soul Cats Band. All money raised from ticket sales will help cover staging costs for their spring production.

