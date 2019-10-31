Known for producing side-splitting comedies, the Great American Melodrama is doing something a little different for its next production. The little theatre in Oceano is presenting a great big concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Featuring some of the Central Coast’s most popular bands, this concert is sure to be a hit this fall. “A few local bands wanted to put together a cool show, and we have a great venue; this felt like a perfect fit,” Melodrama Artistic Director Dan Schultz said.
In 1969, more than a half million people came to Max Yasgur’s dairy farm outside of Bethel, New York for three days of peace, love, and music. What transpired was the most influential musical festival in history.
Thirty-two of the biggest acts of the 60s took the stage, and many of their performances have become a part of our collective cultural memory. Even those that weren’t there likely know about Jimi Hendrix performing the Star Spangled Banner, Santana introducing himself to the masses, Janis Joplin wowing us with her incredible vocals, The Who rocking as the sun came up and being interrupted by Abbie Hoffman.
Now five Central Coast bands will pay tribute to this great event as they cover songs and artists who participated in that great American festival. Steppin’ Out, Unfinished Business, Back Bay Betty, Hilary Watson, and Baylove will take the Melodrama stage on Mondays Nov. 4 and 11, and Tuesdays, Nov. 5 and 12.
They’ll play famous hits, share stories, and celebrate the spirit of peace and love that Woodstock was all about. This isn’t a typical Melodrama show, there is no vaudeville revue or booing and hissing; just a few hours of great music played by amazing musicians in an intimate setting. Come hear the tunes that defined a generation, played by the best local musicians, in a great Central Coast venue.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. All seats are reserved so attendees are encouraged to reserve ahead of time for the best seats. The show will last approximately two and a half hours. Food, drink, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Melodrama Box Office, at 805-489-2499, or visit www.americanmelodrama.com/woodstock.
The Great American Melodrama is located on Highway 1 in Oceano, just three miles south of Pismo Beach. Come see their brand new box office building across from the theatre, you can’t miss it. The Melodrama has been providing professional family entertainment on the Central Coast since 1975.