Santa Maria’s connections to Hollywood were highlighted at the Celebration of Life for local theater legend Meg Smith Thursday at the Santa Maria Country Club.
About 80 of Smith's friends, neighbors, family members, golf partners, lunch club regulars and fellow artistic souls from the Santa Maria Civic Theater (SMCT) gathered to remember the dynamic, endearing and determined woman whose artistic drive impacted the lives of many locals.
Born in Oklahoma, Smith, who passed away on June 10 at the age of 99, was well known around town for bringing the “smell of the greasepaint, the roar of the crowd” (a term for the experience of theatrical performers) to the amateur theatrical community.
She and husband Tom were friends of the late Jane Russell (a Santa Maria resident in her later years), and had worked in Hollywood where Meg’s sister Carmen was a stand-in for Russell at RKO Studios. Smith hobnobbed with some big names in movieland like Cary Grant, who was also a friend. A photo of Smith sitting next to Grant was featured in a display in the country club’s foyer.
After moving to Santa Maria, the Smiths started the Santa Maria Civic Theater in their home. Later, SMCT moved to a permanent location in a house on N. McClelland St. where it has been a thriving entity for many years. Meg acted, directed plays and mentored people wanting to be onstage and backstage. The theater’s enduring success is reason enough to honor Meg Smith but wait, there is more.
During the program, Wil Welsh deftly handled the role of master of ceremonies, as he introduced speakers with anecdotes about Meg, who was known to have called CEOs of large corporations and gotten through.
Mayor Alice Patino recalled, “She was always happy.”
Meg’s younger son Bryn, a retired professional baseball player, said she wrote her own obituary – six pages long. The older Smith son, Tom (he has served in the Vermont state legislature) mentioned that his mom had at one time been, simultaneously, president of three different PTAs in the San Fernando Valley.
Amateur actor Sandi Miller, who performed in her first SMCT play with Meg, read a posthumous letter she wrote to her "forever friend."
Former Santa Maria resident Don Sanchez (longtime anchorperson with ABC7 in San Francisco) recounted one-of-a-kind moments.
Referring to her zest for life and ability to make things happen, one of the speakers remarked, “We have lost our Auntie Mame.” Summing up his mother’s stay on earth, Bryn Smith told the guests, “She was a gift to us all.” Who could argue with that?