The works of the late artist Lucienne Bloch, a close friend of celebrated artists including Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, will be displayed at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery from now through Nov. 24.
Bloch, who died in 1999, was a muralist, sculptor and photographer from Geneva, Switzerland, who is best known for her intimate photos of Kahlo and Rivera's relationship in the 1930s.
She is also lauded for her murals at public buildings throughout the United States and her work as a freelance photographer for Life magazine.
The exhibition features works from Bloch’s personal archives and is co-curated by Hancock fine arts professor Jill Thayer and gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas.
“The exceptional legacy of Lucienne Bloch includes her work as a muralist, sculptor, glass designer, photographer, advocate, political activist, educator and illustrator,” Thomas said. “Her contributions span over the last century as her multimedia talent crossed cultural boundaries.”
Along with the exhibit, the gallery will host a discussion with Bloch's granddaughter, Lucienne Allen, about her grandmother's legacy at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event also will be livestreamed.
The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center, in Building L on the Santa Maria campus. For more information about the exhibit and the live event, visit hancockcollege.edu/gallery.