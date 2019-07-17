NatureTrack Film Festival co-producers Sue Eisaguirre, Holly Cline and KC Murphy Thompson recently returned from Denver where they connected with fellow nature buffs at the Outdoor Retailer Show, an annual outdoor sports expo and conference.
The NTFF producers say they canvassed the highly attended show, garnering interest among the hundreds of national and international brands in attendance who might act as sponsors of their steadily growing, nature-based Los Olivos film festival and their nine-year-running educational nonprofit organization, NatureTrack Foundation.
"All of these people understand the value of introducing young people to outdoor experiences," said Murphy Thompson. "As kids log more screen time indoors, their 'green time' outdoors declines."
The NTFF directors explained that the outdoor companies recognized the business imperative of getting the next generation outdoors, since those same children will become the next cohort of consumers for the outdoor industry.
"Once hooked on the outdoors, kids’ natural curiosity takes over and they are eager to learn and enjoy what nature offers and, most importantly, motivated to protect it," Murphy Thompson added.
NTFF founder and director Eisaguirre conceived of the idea for a local nature film festival as an extension of the nonprofit NatureTrack Foundation she started in 2011.
The foundation introduces schoolchildren to outdoor spaces from the seashore to the inland oak woodlands of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties by providing cost-free outdoor field trips.
Since 2011, NatureTrack has provided more than 20,000 outdoor experiences for K-12 students throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, accounting for 60% of students from low- to moderate-income families who qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.
The NatureTrack Film Festival producers report they see great value in continuing to strengthen ties to the outdoor industry through attending the annual Outdoor Retailer Show and enlisting support and sponsorship for both the NatureTrack Foundation and its film festival.
"It was exciting to connect with like-minded outdoor enthusiasts who related to NTFF’s mission," Murphy Thompson said.
To learn more about volunteering, sponsoring or advertising, contact Eisaguirre at sue@NatureTrackFilmFestival.org.
