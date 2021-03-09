The Lompoc Theatre Project on Friday, March 26, will hit the stage for live telethon and virtual fundraiser “The Show Must Go On,” featuring musical performances, creative shoutouts, cabarets and one-man shows by celebrity personalities and local talent.

The 2.5-hour event, hosted by Executive Director Mark Herrier, will be livestreamed via Lompoc Theatre Project's Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. and will present virtual appearances by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, Henry Hall, Jeffrey Combs, Tom Bergeron, Rona Barrett, Jeff McCarthy, Richard Karn, Grace Towers and Alotta Boutté.

Local acts to be filmed inside the historic theater will include the Simmons Sisters, Angelina LaPointe, Jacob Cole and Kaitlyn Chui.

The organization has been working since 2012 to save the historic downtown Lompoc Theatre and is raising $7.5 million to restore and reopen the theater to the community.

The goal is to raise $50,000 through the event, a theater spokeswoman said.

Although attendance is free and open to the public, a spokeswoman said, purchase of VIP tickets is encouraged. Tickets will be sold prior to the event for a $20 donation.

VIP ticket holders can gain access to a silent auction featuring over 30 auction items from local wineries, restaurants, hotels, retailers, which include winery and vineyard experiences, overnight stays and more.

Patrons also will receive access to exclusive footage from behind the scenes via a private viewing link.

The silent auction is slated for 9 a.m. March 20 through 9 p.m. March 26, with 100% of the proceeds going to The Lompoc Theatre Project.

For additional information or to purchase VIP tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-show-must-go-on-tickets-142010086993?fbclid=IwAR2DU_VME9-tLZmgB8ZQ7eL54H-kB5kKhymZ4jOQpRNIweKK94LW-QcZeVs

