{{featured_button_text}}
091219 George Rose photo book

A 188-page, 11x14 limited edition book, “WINE COUNTRY Santa Barbara County,” showcases California's coastal wine landscape.

 Courtesy of George Rose

Santa Barbara County-based wine and travel photojournalist George Rose recently announced the release of his new large format photography coffee table book, "WINE COUNTRY Santa Barbara County."

According to Rose, the book celebrates Santa Barbara County’s distinctive geographical locations and some of the region's top vineyard estates, highlighting every wine appellation and “trail” in colorful fashion. 

“I’m deeply grateful to the dozens of sponsors who have helped make this book possible,” Rose said, naming Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Visit Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Vintners, and several wineries. 

To purchase a copy of the book, visit the author’s website at www.georgerose.com or contact george@georgerose.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags