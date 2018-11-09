The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will be hosting an exhibition of artworks produced by local artist Lenore Tolegian Hughes. The event will be held in the Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara, from Dec. 6 through March 31, 2019.
Through her artworks, Hughes illustrates the power of love — its ecstasy and its pain — in an exhibition of visual art based on the love of Demeter, the goddess of agriculture and harvest, for her daughter, Persephone.
Demeter’s love brings on fall and winter when Persephone descends to Hades for half the year, and spring and summer when she returns. The relation of the goddess’s love to the seasons is depicted in a series of watercolor portraits in which the ecstatic faces of mother and daughter morph into and intertwine with the delights of spring and summer and their agonized faces become one with the loss that is fall and winter.
The exhibition will also include a collection of lush and saturated watercolor collages of florals capturing the mood of spring and summer. Hughes’ work designing the Children’s Maze and Wooded Dell at the Garden, combined with her fascination with mythology, inspired this dynamic exhibit of watercolors and collages.
Hughes' work (www.lenorehughes.com/artist) is a wide spectrum of mediums, including watercolor collages and paper weavings. Her signature paper collages weave together contemporary secular images with the divine, illuminating a fresh, and sometimes new, understanding of the meaning of life.
All art work is for sale with 40 percent of proceeds to benefit the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Access to the Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery is free with paid Garden admission. The Garden is open to visitors from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.