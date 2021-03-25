Local art cooperative Oak Group will open its 35th anniversary show — the "Circle of Compassion" — on May 1 at the Santa Barbara Fine Art Gallery.
The exhibit will benefit the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and return to the wild, sick, orphaned and injured wild birds, reptiles and small mammals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
On opening day, visitors can view the artwork on display from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 1321 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The show will run through May 28.
An online preview will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April, 30, at www.oakgroup.org, www.sbwcn.org and www.santabarbarafineart.com.
Participating Oak Group artists include Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason, Whitney Brooks Hansen, Jeremy Harper, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, William Mitchell, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Rick Schloss, Skip Smith, Arturo Tello, Thomas Van Stein, Sarah Vedder, John Wullbrandt, Karen Foster (emeritus), John Comer (emeritus) and Michael Enriquez (emeritus).
The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays (except Wednesday when it is closed), and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, contact Robinson at rob@pleinairart.net or 805-689-4962.