Oh, the 'Horrors'
The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he names “Audrey II,” after his co-worker crush. This foul mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore plant promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood! With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Cody Fogh directs Santa Maria Civic Theatre's "Little Shop of Horrors," opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at 1660 N. McClelland St. For information and tickets, call 805-922-4442 or visit smct.org/. (Above, cast members Jordan Mills, left, and Jaime Espinoza.)