Lee-Volker Cox will hold a reception to show his art tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley Art Gallery in the Orcutt Trade Center, 125 W. Clark Ave. in Old Orcutt.
Cox is the gallery's featured artist for December. A different artist is featured each month, and a reception is held on the first Friday of each month.
The public is invited to view the art of the featured artist as well as several other artists whose works are also in the gallery. Refreshments will be served during the reception.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The gallery's mission is to provide support and opportunities for local artists and offer art activities and education to the community.
The gallery also displays art at the Santa Maria Public Airport, 3249 Terminal Drive, in the hall that connects the main terminal and the baggage claim area. Artwork there changes every two months.
For more information, visit valleygallery.org.