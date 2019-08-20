Imagine traveling through an untouched, hidden California, rich in history and natural landscape. Looking out into the distance from the Gaviota coastline the Channel Islands, which were first colonized as early as 13,000 years ago, can be seen.
Ojai native plant guide Lanny Kaufer will lead a historic herb walk through the Arroyo Hondo Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., giving locals the opportunity to experience the past in the present tense.
Located on the Gaviota Coast, north of Santa Barbara, the Preserve is part of the original 26,530-acre Rancho Nuestra Señora del Refugio Mexican land granted to former Santa Barbara Presidio Commandant Jose Francisco Ortega in 1827, according to historical records.
Hikers will get a sense of this history — where the Chumash village of Tuxmu was once located 5,000 years ago, says Kaufer.
The 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve which is managed — and was purchased from the Hollister family in late 2001 — by The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is open to the public for hiking, picnicking, painting, or conducting research but advance reservations are required, according to its website.
Kaufer says last July he took a group of hikers to visit the biodiverse Preserve, and he's going back again with the hopes of finding a few pears still hanging from the 200 year-old “Padre Pear” tree.
"The diversity of plants and plant communities at the Preserve is exceptional," he said. "It's no surprise it's been described as 'the jewel of the Gaviota Coast.'"
A year-round creek runs through the property, surrounded by oak forest, coastal chaparral, grassland, and coastal sage scrub.
Hikers will saunter along the cool, stream-side paths lined with grand sycamores and oaks contained within steep canyon walls and populated with aromatic blooms that run up the ridges of the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the naturalist.
"In the creekside riparian habitat, for example, the group will see a wide variety of Southern California native trees including white alder, California bay, blue elderberry, bigleaf maple, and coast live oak," explained Kaufer.
Under the canopy, the naturalist will ask participants to help him identify shade-loving native plants like giant horsetail, gooseberry, hummingbird sage, maidenhair fern and giant chain fern.
"In the sunnier sage scrub and chaparral areas toyon, black sage, coastal sagebrush and greenbark ceanothus are also thriving," he added.
Coexisting with the diverse flora and fauna, the Preserve is also home to California newts, California tree frogs, gray foxes, numerous birds and other wildlife.
At the Preserve, "after some easy walking, identifying plants, and stopping for a lunch break, we'll head for a pond upstream to see if any newts spent the summer there," Kaufer says.
The walk will conclude with a direct-from-the-grower native plant sale hosted by Santa Barbara Natives (SBN), a native plant nursery founded by Arroyo Hondo Preserve manager John Warner, that carries an inventory of approximately 100 of the most popular local California native plants, normally available only to commercial growers, according to Kaufer.
"John will bring a selection, including some that I will discuss on the trail," he said.
To learn more about the naturalist, visit herbwalks.com.
Information about the Arroyo Hondo Preserve and the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is available at www.sblandtrust.org/about-us-2.