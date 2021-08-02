PCPA made a comeback to live performance July 21 before a crowd of 470 attendees at the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater.
Resident artist and director of engagement Kitty Balay said the opening night performance of "Together: A Musical Journey" stirred up great emotion for her.
"Seeing our first audience in more than a year and a half was an emotional experience for me," she said.
Because the show was held in the outdoor theater at 8 p.m., there was still daylight, Balay said. "We can see the faces of audience members at the top of the show," she said.
"It was thrilling to actually talk to them from the stage and to see and hear their reactions," Balay explained. "By the end of the show, the moon is up, the audience is in the dark, and the beautiful stage lighting creates magic. We can hear and feel the audience then … we can all feel the magic of live theater."
By the end of the evening, Balay described feeling an overwhelming sense of joy.
"I expected to feel emotional at the top of the show, but I was surprised to get choked up at the end of the night," she said. "It felt like coming home and remembering how beautiful it is."
The production of "Together: A Musical Journey" will continue its run at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the Solvang Festival Theater, located at 420 2nd St. in Solvang.