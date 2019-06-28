“Million Dollar Quartet” opened on Broadway in 2010, but its roots go back to Memphis in 1956. The musical was inspired by a historic jam session between four legends: Jerry Lee Lewis (played in PCPA's production by Billy Rude), Carl Perkins (Christopher Wren), Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets) and Elvis Presley (Nick Voss).
The score covers a range of styles: rock ’n' roll, rockabilly, country and gospel. It delivers the songs these artists were known for rather than what they played in the real session. The choices play things a bit safe, but these songs are classics — always worth hearing again.
Some jukebox musicals — “Mamma Mia!” for example — fit pre-existing songs into a standard Broadway musical format. “Million Dollar Quartet” is more like a cover-band concert intertwined with a historical drama. The plot plays second-fiddle (or rhythm guitar?) but it's substantial enough that the show doesn't feel out-of-place on a theatrical stage.
The quartet gathers at the small Sun recording studio. Kent Homchick's set is a character in its own right. The comfortably worn-out space looks like it's seen a lot of history.
All four musicians are at different stages in their careers: Lewis is eager to prove himself, Cash is on the cusp of superstardom, Presley has already made it and longs for simpler times, and Perkins resents that his fame has been eclipsed by Presley's.
The show presents a unique challenge to director Kitty Balay: making a scripted, rehearsed musical seem like a freewheeling jam session. This production comes as close as possible, thanks largely to the high-energy performances. The actors even play their own instruments.
Lewis introduces himself with “Real Wild Child,” and as played by Rude, that's an accurate description. He shows off some impressive stunt piano playing throughout the show.
The irrepressible class clown Lewis irks the bitter Perkins. You see, this was supposed to be Perkins' recording session. Wren proves his character is still the King of Rockabilly with his rendition of “Who Do You Love?”
Sam Phillips (Scott Fuss), producer/owner of Sun Studio, makes a gracious narrator. Librettists Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux really, really want you to know the impact this man had on rock ’n' roll.
Phillips was forced to sell Presley's contract to behemoth RCA Victor. Now, he plots to get Cash to sign an extension on his contract, while wrestling with whether or not to go work for RCA himself.
As the Man in Black, Sheets brings gravitas and a rumbling bass-baritone to numbers like “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line.”
Voss gives us a look at a more naive, less glitzed-up King of Rock and Roll. However, he also lets loose Elvis' famous gyrating dance moves during “That's Alright Mama” and “Hound Dog.”
We seldom see these legends in such a casual, intimate setting. Sara Curran Ice's informal costumes support that concept, while still being distinct for each character.
The darker sides of the performers' lives are mostly implied, but we do see them drink, smoke and get a little hot under the collar. In a particularly dramatic sequence, a solemn discussion of family tragedies leads into the hymn “Peace in the Valley.”
Presley's girlfriend, dancer Marilyn Evans, is replaced by fictitious singer Dyanne (Charlotte Campbell). Campbell holds her own among the resurrected superstars with “Fever” and “I Hear You Knockin'.”
Carl's brother/bass player Jay Perkins (James Gallardo) and drummer W.S. “Fluke” Holland (Robert Brandon) both play major roles in making the score rock.
At the attended performance, the audience whooped, cheered, and stood up to dance (when invited to do so by the cast.)
If you'd like to do the same, check out “Million Dollar Quartet” before it fades back into rock history.