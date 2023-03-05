Central Coast Entertainment Expo

Local filmmaker Chachi Ramirez helps students during the film demonstration at the first Central Coast Entertainment Expo.

 Contributed

The Central Coast Film Society Student Film & Media Arts Competition is an opportunity to celebrate Central Coast students by showcasing their talents and helping them build the necessary skills for submitting to other festivals.  

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this fun student showcase and to give local creators a platform to show their creative works and reward them for their talents,” said Sarah Risley, board president of the film society. 

Submissions opened March 1 and close April 21. Those who make the finalist round will be notified by email on May 15, and the in-person event will take place May 21 at Allan Hancock College’s Film Screening Room.  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you