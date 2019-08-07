{{featured_button_text}}

Forty-five years ago today, on Aug. 7, 1974, the Solvang Festival Theater opened its doors for the first time. 

A momentous opening production of "Once Upon a Mattress" by the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts of Santa Maria was performed on its stage Aug. 8. 

This Friday night, celebrating nearly a half-century in existence, the Theater again welcomes PCPA actors to its stage to perform a new musical production, "The Addams Family."

The show will run through Sunday, Aug. 25.

For more information about the Solvang Festival Theater or to purchase tickets, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org.

