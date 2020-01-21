You are the owner of this article.
Hancock College student art show opens Thursday on Santa Maria campus

"Mimi," Angelina Salas

“Mimi” by Angelina Salas is among the Hancock College student artworks that will be on display in the Fine Arts Student Art Show from Jan. 23 through March 13 in the Ann Foxworthy Gallery.

 Contributed Photo

The talent and creativity of students enrolled in the Hancock College fine arts program will be displayed during the Fine Arts Student Art Show that opens Thursday and will continue through March 13.

Artwork by more than 50 students will be showcased in the Ann Foxworthy Gallery on the Santa Maria campus.

Student works in the exhibit are created in a wide range of media, including painting, photography, drawing, digital arts, graphic design, animation and mixed media, a Hancock spokesman said.

Works are by students in Hancock’s 2D and 3D studio arts, applied design/media and photography programs.

“It’s wonderful to be able to shine a light on the inspiring work of our fine arts students and showcase the numerous art classes and mediums students have an opportunity to explore at Hancock,” said Laura-Susan Thomas, director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery.

“Some of these students are just beginning their journey to become professional artists, while others are continuing to explore their love for the arts and polishing their skills.”

Thomas said many of the students featured in the show intend to pursue careers in the fine arts and earn certificates or associate degrees offered through Hancock’s fine arts and applied design/media programs.

Other students showcased in the gallery are honing their artistic skills and building their portfolios with the intent of transferring to a university or arts program and obtain a four-year degree, she said.

Students whose works are in the exhibit will be honored at a reception from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the public can meet them and view their works in the gallery.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

About the gallery

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, Building L, in the center of the Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Fridays. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.

For more information about the current exhibit or the Ann Foxworthy Gallery, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery or contact gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3465.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

