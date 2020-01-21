Hancock College student art show opens Thursday on Santa Maria campus

“Some of these students are just beginning their journey to become professional artists, while others are continuing to explore their love for the arts and polishing their skills.”

Thomas said many of the students featured in the show intend to pursue careers in the fine arts and earn certificates or associate degrees offered through Hancock’s fine arts and applied design/media programs.

Other students showcased in the gallery are honing their artistic skills and building their portfolios with the intent of transferring to a university or arts program and obtain a four-year degree, she said.

+4 Dance instructor Diane McMahon retiring after nearly four decades at Hancock College For nearly four decades, Diane McMahon guided Hancock College’s dance program, from directing choreography to teaching students different dance styles. But after 38 years overseeing the fine arts and dance program, McMahon is calling it a career.

Students whose works are in the exhibit will be honored at a reception from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the public can meet them and view their works in the gallery.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

