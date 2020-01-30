From prejudice to esteem – DeLaurier praises writer Neil Simon

They wrote “sketch comedy” and that stigma stayed with Simon as he broke into playwriting. However, when he wrote Brighton Beach Memoirs – which took him nine years to write – he hit his stride.

“I think Brighton Beach really changes things for him, he hit a balance, mixing traditional American kitchen sink drama and his brand of comedy, and all the plays after that, strike this balance,” DeLaurier said.

While Simon’s work was popular with Broadway audiences, his plays became favorites for community theatres and high school productions and didn’t resonate largely with regional theatres. With time, the stigma of his early work in Borscht Belt entertainment slowly faded.

The Borscht Belt comedies of the early 20th century were home to or career launchers for such comedians as Danny Kay, Buddy Hackett, Shelley Berman, Mel Brooks, Don Rickles, George Burns, Rodney Dangerfield and a host of others. They relied on quick-witted, rapid-fire one liners for a style of comedy that defined much of Jewish American culture.

DeLaurier explains how his prejudice turned to esteem for Simon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}