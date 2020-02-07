Farcical black comedy 'Arsenic and Old Lace' opens Feb. 14

Orcutt Community Theater presents the classic screwball comedy Arsenic and Old Lace, by Joseph Kesselring, opening Feb. 14 at the KDA Studios, 3546 Skyway Drive, Studio One.

This farcical black comedy revolves around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower settlers but now composed of maniacs, most of them homicidal. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, in 1942 as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, who lives next door and is the daughter of the local minister.

His family includes two spinster aunts who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of home-made elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide; a brother who believes he is Theodore Roosevelt and digs locks for the Panama Canal in the cellar of the Brewster home, which then serves as graves for the aunts' victims; he thinks that they died of yellow fever.