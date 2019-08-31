{{featured_button_text}}
090319 Sleeping Beauty artwork

Artist Eyvind Earle's artwork for Disney's Sleeping Beauty, will be on display at the Sept. 6 event.

 Contributed art

The public is invited to celebrate the art and animation of Eyvind Earle, one of the lead artists on Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty,” at a free family-friendly event on Friday, Sept. 6, at Elverhøj Museum of History and Art.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. in the museum garden, including photo ops, popcorn and various movie-themed activities. There will be a special display of artist Earle’s “Sleeping Beauty” illustrations for one night only. At 7:30 p.m., film highlights featuring Earle’s work will be shown, hosted in conjunction with the Central Coast Film Society.

Disney Legend Eyvind Earle's art set the style and tone for other classic Disney animated films which included Sleeping Beauty. The art exhibition "Crossing Paths" by Earle and local artist John Cody are currently on display in the museum's art gallery, and will be open for viewing.

The festivities will be outside on the museum lawn, bring chairs and blankets.

Elverhoj Museum is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. For more information, visit Elverhoj.org.

