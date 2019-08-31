The public is invited to celebrate the art and animation of Eyvind Earle, one of the lead artists on Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty,” at a free family-friendly event on Friday, Sept. 6, at Elverhøj Museum of History and Art.
The festivities begin at 7 p.m. in the museum garden, including photo ops, popcorn and various movie-themed activities. There will be a special display of artist Earle’s “Sleeping Beauty” illustrations for one night only. At 7:30 p.m., film highlights featuring Earle’s work will be shown, hosted in conjunction with the Central Coast Film Society.
Disney Legend Eyvind Earle's art set the style and tone for other classic Disney animated films which included Sleeping Beauty. The art exhibition "Crossing Paths" by Earle and local artist John Cody are currently on display in the museum's art gallery, and will be open for viewing.
The festivities will be outside on the museum lawn, bring chairs and blankets.
Elverhoj Museum is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. For more information, visit Elverhoj.org.
Nestled at the foot of Los Olivos' Figueroa Mountain beneath a large canopy of oak trees, sits an old barn workshop that houses every imaginab…
John Cody is preparing for his first show in ten years. His sculptures will be featured at the Elverhoj Museum in Solvang in August.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art will conclude “The Art of Dress" fashion-as-an-art exhibition with closing weekend activities that include …
Elverhoj Museum in Solvang to debut 'Crossing Paths' exhibit, featuring artist Eyvind Earle & John Cody
A new art exhibition, “Crossing Paths,” featuring artworks by American master Eyvind Earle and new works by sculptor John Cody, will debut Sat…