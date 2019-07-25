A new art exhibition, “Crossing Paths,” featuring artworks by American master Eyvind Earle and new works by sculptor John Cody, will debut Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.
The public is invited to celebrate the artistic reunion and the special unveiling of Cody’s newest sculpture at the exhibition's opening reception. There is no charge for admission.
“This creative reunion was driven by Cody’s new body of work," explained Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates. "After a 10-year hiatus, he has returned to carving stone with a renewed passion and vision.”
Cody’s work is inspired by his love of the local environment — and, more specifically, the serpentine rock found in the mountains of the Santa Ynez Valley, Bates said.
He is internationally known for his sculptural works that are found in public and private collections around the country.
After his first one-man show in 1967, Cody’s sculptures were first exhibited with Earle’s landscapes, a pairing that continued until 2006.
Bates said that for decades after the two artists first crossed paths in Solvang in the late 1960s, their lives and artistic endeavors continued to intersect, often inspired by a love for art and the local environment.
Earle, once a resident of Solvang, found inspiration in the natural beauty of the area that is evident in many of his works that depict Santa Ynez Valley and Central Coast locations, which is also the theme for the art on display.
After about 15 years creating animated art for feature films, Earle returned to painting full time in 1966 and kept working until the end of his life in 2000.
He left a lasting legacy of contributions, from watercolors, oils, sculptures, drawings, scratchboards and 1974 limited edition serigraphs to background illustrations and styling for Disney animated films.
Earle's work is held in permanent museum collection around the country and has been shown in one-man exhibitions throughout the world.
"Crossing Paths" art exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 3.
