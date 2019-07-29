Elverhoj Museum of History and Art will conclude “The Art of Dress" fashion-as-an-art exhibition with closing weekend activities that include a Gallery Walk & Talk with the curators on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 4.
Exhibit organizer Georganne Alex and Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates will lead the Gallery Walk & Talk for a look at the art, design and fashion on view. The event presents an opportunity to learn more about the selected works and displays.
The Last Call Reception will immediately follow the talk from 4:30 - 6 p.m. All are invited to celebrate with the artists, curators and collectors. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit features designs by artists that live and work on the West Coast and in Paris, France: Quoï Alexander, Carole Coduti, Jess Conti, Xiuhong Feng, Colleen M. Kelly, Isabella Kelly-Ramirez, Veronica Walmsley Lambert, RT Livingston, Margaret Matson, Virginia McCracken, Syd McCutcheon, Susan Owens, Tara Patrick, Linda Pearl, Keith Puccinelli, Gwen Samuels, Susan Tibbles, Laura Wilkinson, and Sara Woodburn.
The events are free and open to the public.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.
For more information, visit Elverhoj.org, phone (805) 686-1211, or email info@Elverhoj.org.
