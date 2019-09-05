As part of the annual Solvang Danish Days festivities, the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will also host the "Living History Festival" on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to celebrate the town's local history and cultural roots.
The festival will showcase volunteer artisans and craftspeople demonstrating their unique, past-time skills and entertain visitors. Admission is free on both days.
“There will be hands-on activities for all ages and the Danish Christmas Corner with gifts and accessories rooted in Danish traditions,” said Esther Jacobsen Bates, Elverhoj executive director.
She said that guests can make paper craft decorations, get creative with Viking rune stamps, weave paper stars, dress up like Vikings and snap selfies, and shop for Danish Christmas keepsakes.
Inside the Museum, Jacobsen-Bates says exhibits will come to life through various demonstrations like spinning, rosemaling and jewelry-making.
And docents clad in colorful Danish folk costumes will create Danish Christmas crafts such as woven paper hearts and paper stars.
"Bobbin lace makers will hand-weave intricate designs and offer guests an opportunity to try the centuries-old art," the museum director said, further adding that Papirklip artist Rick James Marzullo will demonstrate the Danish folk art of paper-cutting that has earned him international acclaim.
Rounding out the weekend of free activities are docent-led tours of the museum’s historical, cultural, and art exhibits.
Since 1988, the Elverhøj Museum has continued to welcome and educate visitors with historical Danish art and culture, a custom started by the Brandt-Erichsen family whose hand-built home became a gathering place for the art community and later was gifted to the community as the Elverhoj Museum.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.elverhoj.org or phone the Museum at 805-686-1211.
