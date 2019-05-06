Elverhøj Museum of History & Art will host a woodblock printing workshop on Saturday, May 18. Participants will gather in the Elverhøj garden with artist/instructor Sara Woodburn for a three-hour course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to carve their own design, then use it to print onto cotton with textile ink. All materials are provided.
Sara Woodburn studied textile printing at UC Davis, in New Mexico, Japan and at the prestigious Anderson Ranch Art Center in Colorado.
Indigo dye processes will be the subject for the summer workshop on Saturday July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Santa Barbara artist Susan Owens.
The workshops are offered in conjunction with the current Elverhøj art exhibition, “The Art of Dress.” Workshop fee is $25 for museum members, $30 for non-members, plus a $15 materials fee. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited.
To enroll, contact the museum at 805-686-1211 or email info@elverhoj.org.
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.