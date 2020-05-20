Elverhøj Museum debuts virtual face mask exhibition

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art recently announced the launching of curated virtual exhibition "The Art of Face Masks," which provides a historical look back at the face mask as both an art form and a necessity.
The unveiling of this timely digital show, according to the museum, is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a resurgence of mask wearing to help stop of the spread of the virus.
Featured artists from the 2019 museum exhibition “The Art of Dress” have reunited to collaborate on the new project, tackling the role of the face mask as a form of individual expression as well as self-preservation.
The exhibition, which represents a range of works highlighting a variety of styles, techniques and conceptual thinking, is produced by featured artists: Georganne Alex, Carole Coduti, Jess Conti, Colleen M. Kelly, Isabella Kelly-Ramirez, RT Livingston, Margaret Matson, Syd McCutcheon, Susan Owens, Tara Patrick, Linda Pearl, Gwen Samuels, Laura Wilkinson and Sara Woodburn.
“In a world where we now recognize people by their face mask, I hope this exhibit brings a smile to our hidden lips and extra thought to the message we convey through our masks,” said museum assistant director and exhibition curator Jody Williams.
The online show can be viewed online at www.artoffacemasks.com
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art will conclude “The Art of Dress" fashion-as-an-art exhibition with closing weekend activities that include …
All entries are due by July 6.
After returning from two weeks in New York City helping with its mortuary services, Dan Flynn decided to go for a walk with his wife near Sant…
Despite having more than 30 combined years of hospitality experience between the two of them, the Cherneys could not have prepared themselves for the unprecedented times they are now facing.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
In this Series
May 20 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Lompoc prison accused of 'cruel and unusual' punishment in COVID-19 class-action lawsuit
-
Updated
Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
-
Updated
Update: Pilot dies when small plane crashes on Dunlap Elementary School
- 17 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.