Elizabeth Monks Hack: Cypress Gallery reopens with festive show 'All You Need Is Love'

Clues to the hunt will be posted on social media; the works of art will be in plain sight once the location is found. A tag with “I’m Yours” will be prominently displayed on the prize artwork. Mark your calendars so that you don’t miss this free, community art-themed event.

One last bit of gallery news: Al Thompson, our beloved community member, and former president and honorary life-long member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, will be leaving Lompoc, where he has lived since 1964.

The extent of Thompson’s involvement in the Lompoc community is a long read; it encompass all aspects of the cultural life of Lompoc. He was a Santa Barbara County Arts Commissioner, as well as a Lompoc Valley Botanic and Horticulture Society life-long member, a Lompoc Record columnist, a Lompoc Valley Beautification Commissioner, an Arroyo Hondo Preserve docent, and a docent and garden historian of La Purisima Mission. May we all try just a little to follow Al Thompson’s example as a citizen who loves the good life we have here, and who is devoted to one’s community.