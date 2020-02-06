Elizabeth Monks Hack: Cypress Gallery reopens with festive show 'All You Need Is Love'

If you’ve driven by the Cypress Gallery during the month of January you may have noticed the absence of a gallery’s essential ingredient: art!
As of this writing the gallery walls are still winter white, with nothing on them. We have been undergoing a restoration project that promises a new, cleaner look for the presentation of art work. The Gallery reopens Saturday, Feb. 8 with a festive show entitled, appropriately for February, “All You Need Is Love.”
Gallery artists often bring forth their most creative selves when presented with a theme. Resistant at first, they dive headlong into the challenge once their creative juices begin to flow. So don’t miss this one! A grand re-opening reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Gallery is operated by the Lompoc Valley Art Association, which hosts its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Stone Pine Hall. Our programs chair Carol Kemp will present a film on abstract art produced by the BBC. After the film Carol will provide everything you need to play with color and design, to create a work of your own. Guests are always welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
In previous years, you may have participated in the Cypress Gallery “Art Hunt,” which offers participants a chance to find free art work through a scavenger hunt. Well, the Art Hunt is back! It will take place March 26–28, with a reception in the Gallery on March 29.
Clues to the hunt will be posted on social media; the works of art will be in plain sight once the location is found. A tag with “I’m Yours” will be prominently displayed on the prize artwork. Mark your calendars so that you don’t miss this free, community art-themed event.
One last bit of gallery news: Al Thompson, our beloved community member, and former president and honorary life-long member of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, will be leaving Lompoc, where he has lived since 1964.
The extent of Thompson’s involvement in the Lompoc community is a long read; it encompass all aspects of the cultural life of Lompoc. He was a Santa Barbara County Arts Commissioner, as well as a Lompoc Valley Botanic and Horticulture Society life-long member, a Lompoc Record columnist, a Lompoc Valley Beautification Commissioner, an Arroyo Hondo Preserve docent, and a docent and garden historian of La Purisima Mission. May we all try just a little to follow Al Thompson’s example as a citizen who loves the good life we have here, and who is devoted to one’s community.
It’s true, all you need is love, but sometimes our loved ones could use a little token of our affection. This month the Cypress Gallery will be full of greeting cards and affordable gifts for you to meet your Valentine needs. We will be open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 4. For first dibs, shop early! Visit us at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc.
The Cypress Gallery is operated by members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) non-profit organization committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. Check out the dates, hours and location of all our events online: lompocart.org; www.facebook.com/CypressGallery and our eZine at issuu.com/santaynezvalleyarts. We look forward to seeing you!