Ed Asner coming to Solvang Festival Theater

Ed Asner is bringing his political comedy God Help Us! to Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, May 2. The three-person play is ripped from today’s headlines, with left versus right, and God – the one-and-only Ed Asner – in the middle as the Great Neutralizer.
God Help Us! pits liberal Larry against conservative Randi for a lively debate on the issues of our time. We learn that Randi and Larry were a romantic couple back in their college days, but politics tore them apart. God wants them to learn how to disagree without being disagreeable. He comments on what He’s hearing, pointing out with great humor the foibles and falsehoods on both sides.
Written by Samuel Warren Joseph and Phil Proctor, God help Us! speaks to audiences of all political persuasions with one essential argument, that we must listen to each other so that we can all live and laugh together.
Ed Asner has won more Emmy Awards, seven, than any other male actor in television history. Best known for his costarring role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and his character’s namesake spin-off, Lou Grant, Asner’s career spans 60 years and shows no signs of slowing down.
God Help Us! is produced by Liza Asner and directed by Mitch Levine. Solvang Festival Theater “Star Patron” subscribers have this show included in their package. Show time is 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $29 - $55, and are available on www.solvangfestivaltheater.org.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.