PCPA will present new production "Mother Road" at the Severson Theatre in Santa Maria from March 10 to 27.
The modern-day adaptation, which is a sequel to "The Grapes of Wrath" written by John Steinbeck 90 years ago, is referred to as "a journey of highway and heart" by playwright Octavio Solis.
According to a theater spokeswoman, the story could easily be set in the Santa Maria Valley.
William Joad, a notable character and the last remaining cousin to Tom Joad in Steinbeck’s story, is hard-worn and ailing. He seeks and finds young Mexican American migrant farmworker Martin Jodes. And once connected, the two become bound together by a surprising and serendipitous bloodknot that holds the keys to their fates and brands them travel partners in an epic journey to find a way home via the Mother Road. The road taken is both figurative and literal in that it symbolizes Route 66 and a root of their shared legacy.
Solis said "Mother Road" also shines a light on the discriminated and overlooked populations nationwide.
Director Robert Ramirez has described Solis as a poet, an activist, a true gentleman of the theater and "someone with immense heart" who is a champion for those who do not have a voice in the world.
"This play, why now? The most perfect fit for PCPA, this story hits very close to the Central Coast with the laboring in the fields to provide food on millions of peoples' tables, about the population of migrant farmworkers in the fields and valleys surrounding us,” Ramirez said.
“I’m very emotional of the humanity of the characters, humbled and honored to do this project to serve Octavio’s vision of this story and to do honor to the lives of the people that the play is about,” he added.
The cast features Andrew Philpot as Joad, Eduardo Enrikez as Jodes, Don Stewart as Roger Graves and Marilet Martinez as Mo.