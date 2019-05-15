Allan Hancock College’s Ann Foxworthy Gallery is displaying the talents and creativity of Hancock’s fine arts students during its Fine Arts Student Art Show.
Titled “Creative Journeys,” the show runs until May 28, and features more than 80 pieces of unique artwork produced by the college’s fine arts students during the 2018-19 academic year. The art represents a diverse range of work from the college’s fine arts, graphic design, and multimedia programs. The works were created using a wide array of traditional and digital mediums, including painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, graphic design, animation and photography. Some of the digital artwork will be shown through projection and on iPads.
“It is so wonderful to see all the different talents, styles and student backgrounds come together in a group showing that represents our fine arts department and the student’s journey,” said Ann Foxworthy Gallery Director Laura-Susan Thomas. “Some of them are just beginning to explore and walk down their creative path, while others are artists coming back to refresh their skills or learn a new art form.”
Many of the students showing at the gallery are graduating this semester or working toward receiving associate in arts degrees in the fine arts, graphic design, and multimedia programs at Hancock. Many of those students plan to complete their bachelor of fine arts degrees at a four-year university, Thomas said.
The gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, bldg. L, on the Santa Maria campus. For more information about the show or the gallery, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery.