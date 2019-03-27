Sinbad, one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a stand-up comedy performance Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.
Over the past three decades, Sinbad has become known for his offbeat, yet clean approach to humor. He is a true master of observational comedy and continues to appear both on television and in films.
Born David Adkins in Benton Harbor, Michigan, he played basketball for the University of Denver but he quit his studies just before graduation. He ended up in the U.S. Air Force where he wowed the audience with his comedic skill at a talent show.
After leaving the service, he pursued a career as a stand-up comedian, but his early days were financially stressful and he often slept in his car. Along the way, he took the stage name Sinbad in an attempt to stand out in the entertainment industry. He chose the name out of admiration of the clever and resourceful fictional character, Sinbad the Sailor.
Sinbad’s career took off after he appeared on “Star Search” in the mid-1980s. He soon landed TV roles on “The Redd Foxx Show” and “A Different World.” In 1993, he debuted “The Sinbad Show.”
He also appeared in a number of films, including “Jingle All the Way,” “Crazy as Hell,” and “Hansel and Gretel.” He had his own HBO specials in the 1990s and even had his own reality show, “Sinbad: It’s Just Family.”
Sinbad is also known for his music ability and plays several musical instruments. He has played with numerous artists and musicians under the moniker of “Memphis Red.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $19, $29, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.