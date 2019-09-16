{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Solvang is seeking proposals for Julefest event management and production services.

Julefest is a month-long celebration of holiday events that include the Julefest parade, tree lighting and a visit with Santa Claus.

The request for proposals (RFP) lists key events that are part of Julefest and encourages applicants to submit their own ideas for making Julefest 2019 a success, according to information on the city's website.

The approved contractor will ensure all Julefest events are planned and coordinated from start to finish by working with city staff and local organizations.

For details or to submit a proposal, visit www.CityofSolvang.com/Bids.aspx.

The RFP submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Solvang City Council will accept a bid on Monday, Sept. 23 during the Council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1644 Oak Street in Solvang. 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

