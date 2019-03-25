PCPA is seeking young performers to play the role of Pugsley in this summer’s musical production of The Addams Family. The role will be double-cast. Auditions will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at PCPA’s rehearsal studios in the Columbia Business Center, 900 E. Stowell Rd. in Santa Maria, behind the old Costco.
To audition, prepare approximately 60 seconds of a song from a musical of your choice. Bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. Be prepared to read a scene from the show. Young performers should arrive 15 minutes early.
Character profile:
Puglsy is a boy who looks to be 10 to 12 years old; a strong singer (unchanged voice); a charming, funny, boy who loves being tortured by his sister. He wants to ensure he won’t lose his sister to her new boyfriend, so he takes matters into his own hands.
PCPA is open to casting a girl to play a boy. If cast, she must be willing to cut her hair. The role will be double-cast, but the young performers must be available for the entire rehearsal process and run of the show.
Rehearsals for The Addams Family begin June 18, with the show opening July 20 and closing on Aug. 25. The show plays in both Santa Maria and Solvang. PCPA provides transportation from Santa Maria to Solvang and back during rehearsals and performances.
Email casting@pcpa.org to request the “Pugsley audition scene.”